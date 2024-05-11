Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $89.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

