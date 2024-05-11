Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.38 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

