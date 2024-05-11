Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.