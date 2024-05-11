Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 120,808 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.