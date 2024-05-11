Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,678.75.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,341. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,180.48 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $866.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

