Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

