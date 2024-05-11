Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,592,670. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

