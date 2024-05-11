Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth $685,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

