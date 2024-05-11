Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

