Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.2 %

AMJ opened at $28.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Profile

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.