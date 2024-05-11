Wedbush Boosts Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target to $74.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $20,420,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

