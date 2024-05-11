Wedbush Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

