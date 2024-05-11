Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.