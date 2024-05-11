Wedbush Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $30.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

