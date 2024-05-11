Wedbush Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

DNLI stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

