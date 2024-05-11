Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,705.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.