Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $6.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,670,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 575,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 506,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

