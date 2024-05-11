Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.76.

REAL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. RealReal has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

