Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $63.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

RRR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 100.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

