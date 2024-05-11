Wells Fargo & Company Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $20.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.15.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 358.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 694,279 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $1,944,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 450,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $2,608,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.