Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $84.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Sempra stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.01.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

