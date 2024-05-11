Wells Fargo & Company Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,390.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,311.81.

TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $768.05 and a 12 month high of $1,330.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,087.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

