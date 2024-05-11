Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $82.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock worth $440,127. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,399,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

