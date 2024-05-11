Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.