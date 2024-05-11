Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.