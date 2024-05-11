Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

