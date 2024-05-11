William D. Marsh Sells 2,059 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cactus by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

