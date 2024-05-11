William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 675 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $135.99 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

