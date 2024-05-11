X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

