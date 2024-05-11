Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $22.48 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,417. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

