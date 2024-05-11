Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.
Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
