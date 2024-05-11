Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,801.59% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

