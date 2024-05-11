XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John F. North Buys 3,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director John F. North bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
XPEL Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
