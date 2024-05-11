Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 17th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.3 %

Y stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$131.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.53. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$9.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 2.6222826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

