YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $40.70. YETI shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 1,247,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 41.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

