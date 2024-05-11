Zacks Research Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$93.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. Insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

