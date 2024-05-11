Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $20.05. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 737,974 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508 in the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zai Lab by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,397,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

