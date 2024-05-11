Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,854 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 143,142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

