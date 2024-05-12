10,378 Shares in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MORT opened at $11.27 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.