11,755 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

