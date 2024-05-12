12,009 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

