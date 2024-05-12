1,693 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of SPTM opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

