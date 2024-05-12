1,931 Shares in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SURE opened at $114.09 on Friday. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a 52-week low of $86.35 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

