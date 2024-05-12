1,942 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prologis by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

