300 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $21,993,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $337.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $337.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

