507 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in KLA by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $690.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.