5,691 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,492,000 after purchasing an additional 686,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,559,000 after purchasing an additional 387,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

