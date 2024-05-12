7,007 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TRST stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

