7,370 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

