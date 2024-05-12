900 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,146 shares of company stock worth $39,475,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

